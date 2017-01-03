Kamya Punjabi says goodbye to 2016, the year that took Pratyusha from her

2016 was a year of loss for the Hindi TV industry due to the death of one of its most popular actors, Pratyusha Banerjee. So when it was finally time to bid the bad year goodbye, her actor friend Kamya Punjabi posted a picture on Instagram and remembered Pratyusha one more time.

Bas yaad saath hai.... aate hi jo tujhe le gaya uss 2016 ko mera alvida!!! A photo posted by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:01pm PST

“Bas yaad saath hai.... aate hi jo tujhe le gaya uss 2016 ko mera alvida!!! (Only memories are with me now. The one that took you from me as soon as it came, my goodbye to such a 2016)”, she wrote with the picture of two of them.

Pratyusha committed suicide on April 1, 2016. She was best known for her debut role in Balika Vadhu. She later shifted to reality shows and participated in Bigg Boss 7. Her last TV role was in Sasural Simar Ka where she played a negative character .

Tu nahi hai teri preet hai.... Happy birthday my chhotu. A photo posted by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Aug 9, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

Kamya was very vocal with her allegations against Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh and even held a press conference with friend Vikas Gupta. “Some days ago she called me and said Rahul is cheating on her. Three-four days ago, when I got a call in Delhi, I told her I’ll come and sort out everything. She said she can’t live like this anymore and wanted to get out of this relationship. She said she needed help and wanted to file a case against Rahul,” Kamya had claimed.

Kamya is currently busy with her TV soap Shakti.

