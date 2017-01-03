 Kamya Punjabi says goodbye to 2016, the year that took Pratyusha from her | tv | Hindustan Times
Kamya Punjabi says goodbye to 2016, the year that took Pratyusha from her

tv Updated: Jan 03, 2017 11:56 IST
When it was finally time to bid the bad year goodbye, actor Kamya Punjabi posted a picture on Instagram and remembered her best friend Pratyusha one more time. (Instagram/Kamya Punjabi)

2016 was a year of loss for the Hindi TV industry due to the death of one of its most popular actors, Pratyusha Banerjee. So when it was finally time to bid the bad year goodbye, her actor friend Kamya Punjabi posted a picture on Instagram and remembered Pratyusha one more time.

Bas yaad saath hai.... aate hi jo tujhe le gaya uss 2016 ko mera alvida!!!

A photo posted by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

“Bas yaad saath hai.... aate hi jo tujhe le gaya uss 2016 ko mera alvida!!! (Only memories are with me now. The one that took you from me as soon as it came, my goodbye to such a 2016)”, she wrote with the picture of two of them.

Pratyusha committed suicide on April 1, 2016. She was best known for her debut role in Balika Vadhu. She later shifted to reality shows and participated in Bigg Boss 7. Her last TV role was in Sasural Simar Ka where she played a negative character .

Tu nahi hai teri preet hai.... Happy birthday my chhotu.

A photo posted by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Kamya was very vocal with her allegations against Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh and even held a press conference with friend Vikas Gupta. “Some days ago she called me and said Rahul is cheating on her. Three-four days ago, when I got a call in Delhi, I told her I’ll come and sort out everything. She said she can’t live like this anymore and wanted to get out of this relationship. She said she needed help and wanted to file a case against Rahul,” Kamya had claimed.

Kamya is currently busy with her TV soap Shakti.

<