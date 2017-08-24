Kannada TV actors Rachana and Jeevan killed in car crash, were on their way to a temple

Kannada television actors Rachana and Jeevan passed away in a car crash on Thursday night. The two, along with friends, were going to a temple when their car collided with a parked truck near Magadi. Rachana has acted in serials like Mahanadi, Madhubala and Triveni Sangama.

While Jeevan was driving the car, the group of friends was heading to the temple in the village of Subramanaya that is located around 200 kms from Magadi. It is on the Bandadka – Bangalore Road.

According to a Times of India report, Rachana, Jeevan and their friends were heading to Kukke Subramanya temple to celebrate the birthday of another Mahanadi actor, Karthik. While actors Ranjith, Eric, Honnesh and Utthamm sustained minor injuries, Rachana and Jeevan died in the crash. Magadi police have registered a case and started investigations.

On Saturday, Hindi TV actors Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania died in a similar accident.

The two Mahakali actors along with a spotboy were returning from Umbergaon to Mumbai after the shoot of their TV show when their car hit a trolley on the Ahmadabad-Mumbai highway. Such was the impact that the car roof smashed into the trailer before it turned over. The victims were killed on the spot.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked.