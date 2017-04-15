Kapil Sharma beats Sunil Grover in the ratings race, but show continues to nosedive

TV star Kapil Sharma seems to have faced a setback with Sunil Grover’s exit from the show post his inflight fight with him. The popular chat show does not figure in the top ten best rated shows in Hindi entertainment (non-fiction) category, according to the latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the real-time TV rating points measurement system in India. Kapil, however, seems to be winning the race against Sunil as his show fared better than Indian Idol Grand Finale, where the latter made a guest appearance.

Sunil Grover’s Mashoor Gulati is quite popular.

Kapil and Sunil had a fallout earlier in March after the two comedians had a public fight on board a flight , following which the latter quit the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show garnered 4.6 million impressions while the Indian Idol grand finale episode got 4.2 million impressions in first week of April, as pert BARC figures. The Kapil Sharma Show recorded 5.3 million impressions in the previous week (March 25- 31), which was major dip from 6 million impressions the week before (March 18-24).

Nach Baliye 8 garnered 4.8 million impressions in the premiere week.

Read more

Sunil quit Kapil’s show after an inebriated Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him while they were on a flight. Sources have confirmed that Sunil is not returning to the popular TV chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, he has reportedly been signed for another show on the same channel (Sony TV).

Meanwhile, Sunil has taken on another project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of the Indian Premier League from April 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more