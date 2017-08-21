Kapil Sharma breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Navjot Singh Sidhu on his show. Here’s what he said

Comedian and television host Kapil Sharma has finally reacted to rumours that he has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. He clarified that Navjot will only be away for a short while, as has often happened in the past.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actor clarified that the reports are false. “There is no truth to this news. This has happened before. For example, when we shot for Sairat episode, Sidhu sir was not there, even when Jackie Chan came, we called Raveenaji for the episode. I read this news but the truth is that I haven’t actually spoken to Sidhu sir. The news is absolutely false,” he said.

Kapil and Navjot have been together since their days on Colors channel’s Comedy Nights With Kapil. When the comedian made the switch to Sony, Navjot joined him on the new show.

There were reports that actor Archana Puran Singh will replace Navjot. It all started when an entertainment website reported that Kapil had offered Sidhu’s chair to Singh when he didn’t show up for the shooting of the show citing ill health. Sidhu apparently is not too fond of Singh, said the report, and an argument followed between the show’s host and Sidhu. However, Kapil didn’t relent and continued with Singh for yet another episode. Neither Kapil nor Sidhu spoke about this report or the speculation about a rift.

Kapil and Archana have worked together on Comedy Circus.

Archana has earlier said that she was replacing Navjot “only for a few episode”.

“It feels weird sitting on Sidhu ji’s chair as we all are so used to seeing him on this throne. Kapil called me the same day of the shoot and I couldn’t say no to an old friend as we go back a long way. I’m here only for a few episodes, once Sidhu ji is fit and fine, he will take over his throne. I will miss the show when he comes back and I’ll always be waiting for Kapil to call me to come again on this show,” she said had in a statement to IANS.

Earlier, when Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra had walked out of Kapil’s show after a mid-air fight, Sidhu was among the handful who stuck with him. He has been managing his political career as well as weekly appearances on Kapil’s show ever since.

