Kapil Sharma explains why he didn’t turn up for Akshay Kumar’s Laughter Challenge shoot

After cancelling yet another shoot at the last minute, Kapil Sharma has offered an explanation on why he could not make it to The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Monday. He has said that he apologised to the show’s host Akshay Kumar who asked him about his health.

In a statement to Pinkvilla, the actor-comedian revealed that he is exhausted from all the promotional activities for his upcoming film, Firangi. “Oh.. that’s my show .. from where I started my career..I am definitely going there to meet my loving elder brother Akshay paji n the contestants.. there is nothing to do with promotions.. I can go anytime to meet them.. I have also spoke to akshay paji .. he was concerned about my health.. jus exhausted coz of back to back traveling n work .. rest all well.. just reached Dubai.. n taking a flight back tonight only as we are shooting a special event for firangi on Sony tomorrow [sic],” Kapil said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Kapil didn’t turn up on the show citing health issues. “Kapil gave a go ahead last night and the shoot was planned for today. The team waited for a while but seeing no trace of Kapil started the acts in the hope that he could join later on. His team later in the afternoon informed that Kapil wasn’t keeping well and it won’t be possible for him to join the shoot. Though the team has been left disappointed, knowing Kapil’s health concerns, we wish he recovers soon,” the report quoted a source.

Kapil had previously cancelled several shoots for his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He didn’t show up for shoots with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and several others. He recently said at the trailer launch of Firangi that he would often take to alcohol in moments of stress. “Shah Rukh had to come at 7, and I was on the sets at 2 pm. But at 8, I couldn’t think I could do it. I couldn’t perform. Same happened with Anil (Kapoor) sir. They were all very supportive. They told me to rest. It was reported that they left angrily, but they returned to check on me. Then I went to Bangalore and I locked myself in a room and started drinking a lot to hurt myself. People would tell me to come out of my office, where I locked myself. To get away from all the negativity, I would drink. In the bargain I cancelled a lot of my shows,” he said.

“I had started treatment in Bangalore and had even started drinking a lot. I locked myself. I felt everyone hated me. It will take three more months to recover and currently I’m feeling a bit happy,” Kapil said of an ‘ayurvedic centre’ where he says he was cured of his excessive drinking in 12 days.

His second film Firangi, which also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick and Rajesh, is set to release on November 24.

