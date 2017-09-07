Kapil Sharma: Genuinely unwell, I’m taking treatment for anxiety, BP and sugar problem

Kapil Sharma has made more than his fair share of news since March this year. From a mid-flight brawl with his co-actors to claims of the comedian suffering from depression or alcoholism to his TRP-generating Kapil Sharma Show going off-air, Kapil has seen it all in span of less than six months. The actor who is also working on his second Bollywood venture, Firangi, has now revealed that he is “genuinely unwell” and is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Bangalore.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the comedian said, “I needed to repair my body to make a great and healthy comeback. I am hoping to be back in Mumbai by September-end. Most of what has been written about me lately is rubbish.”

Holding forth on his health, he said, “I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up. After ignoring my health all these years, I am focussing on it now.”

However, Kapil is quick to dismiss the allegations that he has been partying too hard or has become an alcoholic. Of late, rumours have been gaining ground that Kapil cancelled shooting of his show at the last minute and kept stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn waiting. “Am I a fool to jeopardise my biggest source of income by making Shah Rukh Khan wait? Those who’re calling me arrogant and egoistic don’t know how nice Shah Rukh has been to me, how much love and respect I have for him. I don’t wish to make anybody wait, be it a superstar or not. I’m genuinely unwell and I don’t have the energy to keep sending out denials,” he is quoted as saying.

Announcing the end of Kapil’s show for now, Sony had said in a statement, “Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now. Due to this, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However, once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery.” Talking about the road map for his show, he said, “I will complete my medical course and start promoting my film before returning to the show. I have no plans of leaving Sony.”