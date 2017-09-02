Kapil Sharma: People saying I can’t handle stardom can’t deal with my success

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show is going off air. The slot is likely to be given to his rival comedian Krushna Abhishek, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In last couple of months, Kapil Sharma has constantly remained in the news. Initially for his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover and then for his behaviour behaviour on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is also doing a film titled Firangi. So much is happening in the comedian’s life, and he has finally opened up about everything in an interview with the Times Of India.

He pointed his anger towards people who are maligning him in the industry by spreading false rumours. He said, “Some people can’t be happy for others and they like spreading rumours. They feel good in pulling someone down. Those who are saying I am not able to handle my stardom, can’t deal with my success.”

There were reports that Ajay Devgn and the team of Baadshaho had to walk out of the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, because Sharma didn’t turn up on time. He talked about it as well. “How can I make them wait? All these rumours are baseless and there is no truth to it. My show is what it is today because of these stars. They have added charm to TKSS. I have immense love and respect in my heart for them. I am not bigger than my show.”

It’s good he is taking rest. His fans would love to see him back in the game with full vigour.