Kapil Sharma returns? Actor cracks jokes, makes fun of his own show on Super Dancer 2

His show has been off air for more than three months and looks like Kapil Sharma is missing comedy quite a lot. The actor-comedian appeared on Super Dancers 2 to promote his second film Firangi and was seen trying his hand cracking jokes, even at his own expense.

In two promotional videos from the episode shared by Kapil on Twitter, he is seen sitting along with Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu on the judges’ panel.

When Rithvik Dhanjani welcomed Kapil on the show, he retorted, “Bahut bahut shukriya! Humara hi set tod ke apna lagaya hua hai aur humara swagat kar rahe ho! (Thanks a lot! You built your set on the ruins on mine and are welcoming me on your show.)”

In another video, Kapil also tried to speak his famous ‘English’.

Before the promotions for Firangi began, Kapil’s TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show - went off air as the show’s shoot was often cancelled. Kapil blamed his ill health and stress for all the sudden cancellations that happened over three months.

