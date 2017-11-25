Kapil Sharma returns to TV with Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh in Oye Firangi. See pics

TV star Kapil Sharma, who will soon be back on the small screen with his comedy show, is all set to appear in a special show for the promotion of his second Bollywood film, Firangi. Titled Oye Firangi, the special show has been shot and will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television channel on Saturday evening.

Comedians Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur from Kapil’s hit show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, will also join the comedian-turned-actor on Oye Firangi. Pictures from the shoot are already flooding the internet and they give us a glimpse of all the fun that lies ahead.Take a look:

Don't miss the special event "OYE FIRANGI " tonight 9 pm @SonyTV music laughter masti. #FirangiOnDec1 pic.twitter.com/xdXJvSoPGO — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 25, 2017

Wat abt this frame...? :P pic.twitter.com/XemHEoEWO6 — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) November 21, 2017

Meanwhile, a Sony TV official has confirmed that Kapil will soon be back with his own TV show. “Kapil will be back (on TV) very soon,” executive vice president and business head of Sony Entertainment Television Danish Khan had said on November 17. “His movie Firangi is releasing on November 24. We are very fond of Kapil. We are even doing a promotional show (which will be televised) for his movie. We believe he has made a good movie and it’s going to be successful. Then, Kapil will be back with a bang on Sony,” Khan added.

Kapil’s co-stars from his movie Firangi will also be seen along with him on the show that will be aired at 9pm:

On stage with @KapilSharmaK9 trying to keep it together while it sinks in that I just performed a stand up comedy set...in Hindi... ON THE OYE FIRANGI EVENT. What a journey this is.

@TheMovieFirangi #OyeFirangi @Tksshowofficial @SonyTV @oneworlddesign1 pic.twitter.com/FIHB3aobuT — Edward Sonnenblick (@trulyedward) November 21, 2017

Firangi, which marks Kapil’s second Bollywood release after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, is scheduled to be released on December 1. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, Firangi also stars Drishyam star Ishita, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Kumar Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Jameel Rahman Khan, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav and Vishal O Sharma. It is the story about Monga (Kapil) who, unlike everyone in his village, believes the British are good people and mean no harm to the villagers. However, a turn of events prove him wrong and Monga turns against the foreign rulers.

