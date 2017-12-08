Kapil Sharma wishes Ali Asgar on his birthday: Never met my granny, you are my only daadi

Kapil Sharma is trying to mend differences with his dream team from The Kapil Sharma Show. First he wished Sunil Grover on his birthday and on Friday, he took to Twitter to wish Ali Asgar on his birthday.

“Happy birthday @kingaliasgar bhai.. I have never seen my dadi.. for me u r my dadi only.. hahahaha.. lots of love n best wishes always,” he wrote on Twitter. Ali played the character of Kapil Sharma’s grandmother on the show.

Happy birthday @kingaliasgar bhai.. I have never seen my dadi.. for me u r my dadi only.. hahahaha.. lots of love n best wishes always 🎂 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 7, 2017

Ali left the show after Kapil misbehaved with Sunil on a flight in March. He abused him verbally and physically after which Sunil left the show and Ali and Chandan Prabhakar followed him. Ali said in an interview in June that he left the show due to creative differences. “I really miss that show. It was unfortunate, but there are sometimes when you have to take certain kind of decisions,” he said. “We worked there for the longest period of time, but after a certain point, there was a time when I felt that I should move from the show because I had creative differences with Kapil and his team. My character wasn’t going anywhere and it was becoming stagnant and I felt there was no scope for creative improvement,” Ali added.

Ali also said that he doesn’t hold any grudges against Kapil. “Why should I have any grudges against him? We only had professional creative differences with each other. I have nothing personal against him. I learned a lot from Kapil in terms of timing. We had some good memories on the show,” he said.

The actor was last seen in Salman Khan’s Tubelight while Kapil starred in his own production Firangi, which released last week.

