Karan Mehra aka Naitik and wife Nisha Rawal blessed with a baby boy, share first photo
TV actor Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is on a sabbatical from TV to be by wife Nisha’s side.tv Updated: Jun 15, 2017 11:48 IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal welcomed their first child on Wednesday night. The television star, popularly known by his screen name Naitik, took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable photo.
“The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote with the post. Fans — in hordes — liked the photo, and congratulated the couple on becoming parents. Nisha, too, was quick to repost the photo, celebrating the arrival of their bundle of joy.
Karan and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 after dating for six years. Rumours of Nisha’s pregnancy surfaced mid last year. However, she rubbished all the reports on social media. In January this year, Nisha announced her pregnancy, with a post: “Here’s putting all speculations about my weight gain to rest: Yes our 1st baby is on the way & we are on our way to bringing a new life on this planet, need all your good wishes.”
Here's putting all speculations about my weight gain to rest: Yes our 1st baby is on the way & we are on our way to bringing a new life on this planet, need all your good wishes 😊 P.S.: I hope the privacy of my pregnancy journey will be respected and I won't be asked over n over again to make posts on the same and shall be given space to post at will.
Since then, both Karan and Nisha have been enjoying this phase and sharing pictures with fans. Nisha’s growing baby bump was visible in quite a few pictures. She even did a maternity shoot.
🤰🏻This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey: To friends who care, to the strangers who offer me to jump the shopping queues, to the store attendants who run to offer a chair, to the security guards who switch off the scanners so the baby is safe, to fans who endlessly and lovingly wait for my posts just to shower their love on me, to mommy who pays a surprise visit with my favourite halwa, to family that's in preparation every moment to welcome the new member, to the staff at home who doesn't let me bend to pick up stuff, to my music sir who lets me attend class with millions of pillows around me and above all to my partner who freezes at night inside umpteen layers of quilts so I can sleep in a comfortable temperature, who holds my hand every step of the way and without whom I would never be fortunate enough to experience this magic inside and around me and of course to the little angel growing inside me always reminding me of how much power nature has bestowed upon me, the power of being a woman, the power of procreation. THANK YOU GOD for so many priceless joys 🙏🏻 Thank u @rohitkverma for this bespoke pregnancy dress ❤️
The couple also hosted a lavish baby shower, and many friends from the industry joined the celebrations.
Throughout these nine months of pregnancy, Karan has been by Nisha’s side. The actor even took a sabbatical from small screen and was totally devoted to taking care of his wife. In the interviews he gave in the recent months, he often mentioned that he would resume work only after their baby’s birth. Last year, Karan participated in reality show Bigg Boss, it was then when Nisha got to know that she was pregnant.
