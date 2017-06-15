Karan Mehra aka Naitik and wife Nisha Rawal blessed with a baby boy, share first photo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal welcomed their first child on Wednesday night. The television star, popularly known by his screen name Naitik, took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable photo.

“The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote with the post. Fans — in hordes — liked the photo, and congratulated the couple on becoming parents. Nisha, too, was quick to repost the photo, celebrating the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy 😇 A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Karan and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 after dating for six years. Rumours of Nisha’s pregnancy surfaced mid last year. However, she rubbished all the reports on social media. In January this year, Nisha announced her pregnancy, with a post: “Here’s putting all speculations about my weight gain to rest: Yes our 1st baby is on the way & we are on our way to bringing a new life on this planet, need all your good wishes.”

Here's putting all speculations about my weight gain to rest: Yes our 1st baby is on the way & we are on our way to bringing a new life on this planet, need all your good wishes 😊 P.S.: I hope the privacy of my pregnancy journey will be respected and I won't be asked over n over again to make posts on the same and shall be given space to post at will. A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Since then, both Karan and Nisha have been enjoying this phase and sharing pictures with fans. Nisha’s growing baby bump was visible in quite a few pictures. She even did a maternity shoot.

No one will ever know the strength of my love for you, After all, you're the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside. -Anonymous #mypregnancyjournal A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

The couple also hosted a lavish baby shower, and many friends from the industry joined the celebrations.

We already feel so blessed and excited for this new adventure that's about to begin, looking forward to welcoming our little baby to the world. Thank you each and everyone for coming and making this day more special. A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on May 2, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Throughout these nine months of pregnancy, Karan has been by Nisha’s side. The actor even took a sabbatical from small screen and was totally devoted to taking care of his wife. In the interviews he gave in the recent months, he often mentioned that he would resume work only after their baby’s birth. Last year, Karan participated in reality show Bigg Boss, it was then when Nisha got to know that she was pregnant.

