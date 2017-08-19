Karan Tacker on dating rumours: I have been linked- up with my male co-stars as well

Ever since their sizzling chemistry in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, actors Karan Tacker and Krystle D’ Souza have been rumoured to be seeing each other. However, Karan is unfazed by this rumour and doesn’t feel the need to either confirm or deny it. He says, “I don’t give it too much thought. When I began my career, it was a bit difficult to handle rumours, but after a point you learn and understand that speculations are something that will always be a part of every actor’s life.”

Prior to this, Karan was also rumoured to be dating Yashashri Masurkar, who was his co-star in the show, Rang Badalti Odhani (2009). The actor says that it isn’t just his female co-stars whom he has been rumoured to be dating. “I have been linked- up with every co-star I have worked with —male actors as well! So It doesn’t really matter, because leave alone relationship rumours, I have never found the need to clarify anything in life in general.”

While many celebrities are worried about being too much out there and are extremely cautious about hiding their personal life, Karan feels that it’s all a part of being a celebrity. “Not having a personal life is exactly why you want to become a celeb. You want your life to be out there, and be consumed.” The 31-year old even enjoys the attention. “The whole mystery attached to a celebrity’s personal life and people wanting to know everything about you is absolutely okay. I am never bothered by the paparazzi or the love showered by my fans”, he says.

