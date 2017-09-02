Karan Tacker: Won’t stop doing television shows even after getting into films

Karan Tacker is one of the most well-known actors on Indian television. After making a name for himself in the television industry with shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna and Rang Badalti Odhani, he is now rumoured to have bagged a major role in the sequel to the film Student Of the Year, which stars actor Tiger Shroff in the lead. Refusing to confirm or deny the rumour, he says, “ [Acting in] films is definitely what I am looking at doing next. But I can’t talk about the film right now.”

There have been so many people who have successfully transitioned from television to films — actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan being the biggest examples.

This has in turn given rise to the popular notion that people quit TV after getting a chance in Bollywood. But Karan doesn’t have any such ideas. “TV will definitely not take a backseat. It has made me what I am today — someone who can even aspire to be in films. I will always be open to doing a lot of work here (for televsion),” he says.

“I have never understood the logic that you need to choose any particular medium to work. The entertainment industry is like a big tree, and everything is just a part of that. An actor should be comfortable working anywhere — it all depends on the kind of work you get,” says the 31-year old actor.

