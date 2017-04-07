Karan Wahi loves the attention when people request him for photos and autographs

While many actors feel that their growing popularity leads to lack of privacy, actor Karan Wahi isn’t too bothered by this. The 30-year-old is happy when his fans approach him for pictures or autographs. “Sometime people unknowingly invade your personal space when you are out with friends or working. I guess that is the price you pay for your stardom. I hear actors saying that they hate people coming to them again and again, but I love when people come and talk to me. I became an actor because I love that stardom and I should not worry about the negative side. The day people don’t do that, is the day I should be worried. Till then I am very happy,” says Karan, who has been part of shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

Talking about his fans. Karan says some of them still remember him from his first show Remix. “It’s been 13 years (since the show) and people still love it. It’s great to have done something really good, that people still remember . I hope Remix comes back one day and I hope I am a part of its team. I think Remix is the only show where I remember each and every detail even after 13 years. This is because we all were new and raw then, and we gave it our all. Sometimes you become a star and you start to take things for granted. When you are new, you give your heart to what you do. ” says Karan, who is rumoured to be part of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

