Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotraa wants to direct a short film

Television actor Ssharad Malhotraa, who has been part of shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, wants to get into direction sometime in the future. The 34-year-old, who stars in the show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, says that he wants to try directing a short film. “I want to write the film and direct it too. I will start work on this soon,” he says.

However, as of now, he wants to concentrate on his acting projects. “For the next one year, I am committed to the show that I am part of. I might also be taking up a film soon. I’ve also been offered a reality show that I might take up. I am already working 12-13 hours a day and have no time for anything else at the moment,” says Ssharad.

The actor says he loves his profession and adds that the best part of being an actor is that he gets to portray so many emotions on screen. “As a person, I am not very expressive. But in front of the camera, I get to vent out all the emotions that my character is feeling. Moreover, there is a lot of homework involved, which I have to put in to get my body language right. Acting is a beautiful process and it’s even more amazing when people love your work,” he says.

