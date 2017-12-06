Katrina Kaif breaks down, Salman Khan dances to Jag Ghoomeya to make her smile

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently visited the sets of reality show Dance Champions when Katrina broke down and Salman had to dance to make her laugh. The shoot was also stalled for about ten minutes.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Wednesday that Katrina started crying after watching a contestant perform on Tere Naam from Khan’s 2003 hit movie by the same name. “In between shots, Katrina got emotional and broke down after watching a romantic act by a contestant on the title track of Tere Naam, the 2003 Salman and Bhumika Chawla-starrer about unrequited love. The shoot had to be halted for about 10 minutes. Salman soothed Katrina’s frayed nerves as she regained her composure,” it quoted a source as saying.

After the shooting resumed, Salman performed on Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan). Salman and Katrina also tried the bunny hop dance as ‘Dil Deewana’ (Maine Pyar Kiya) played. “Remo joined them in the performance later on. The act concluded with Salman revealing that it took him 15-20 days to perfect the move for the original song,” the source further told the tabloid.

Salman and Katrina are currently promoting Tiger Zinda Hai that is slated to hit theatres on December 22. They also performed on Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat on the show.

“She (Katrina) knows her limitations and works hard to achieve what she can’t do. When she joined the industry, she couldn’t dance. Today she is one of the best dancers we have. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, girls who are considered dancers I think she beats them hollow,” Salman said in an interview to Vogue India’s December 2017 issue.

Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Salman said, “I don’t think we consider ourselves exceptionally beautiful or talented. I think we both just see ourselves as normal people who lucked out.” On the personal front with Katrina, Salman said, “I take advice from her but every time she has advised me on a movie or taken me to watch a movie, it has been a disaster.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s second collaboration. They earlier worked in 2016’s Sultan and are slated to start shoot for another film, Bharat.

