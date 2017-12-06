Katrina Kaif breaks down, Salman Khan dances to Jag Ghoomeya to make her smile
Katrina Kaif broke down on the sets of Dance Champions while watching a performance on Salman Khan’s hit song, Tere Naam and the shoot had to be stopped. It was not before her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star grooved to a song that Katrina laughed!tv Updated: Dec 06, 2017 12:07 IST
Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently visited the sets of reality show Dance Champions when Katrina broke down and Salman had to dance to make her laugh. The shoot was also stalled for about ten minutes.
A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Wednesday that Katrina started crying after watching a contestant perform on Tere Naam from Khan’s 2003 hit movie by the same name. “In between shots, Katrina got emotional and broke down after watching a romantic act by a contestant on the title track of Tere Naam, the 2003 Salman and Bhumika Chawla-starrer about unrequited love. The shoot had to be halted for about 10 minutes. Salman soothed Katrina’s frayed nerves as she regained her composure,” it quoted a source as saying.
A heartbroken fan posted about the report on Instagram:
Everyday I wait for new picture of @katrinakaif ma'am ! But I never in my worst dream wanted to see this ! Ma'am when you cry in a movie I cry ! When Maya died in the film #NewYork I cried the entire day ! I love the movie but I never watch it because I don't want to see that scene ! And these are all your performances ! That's what acting is all about ! Its not happening in real life ! Still it hurts so much ! Now this ! You are crying in real life ! 😭😭😭 ma'am its just an act please don't 😭 this picture is killing me 😭 please don't cry please 😭 this is the saddest thing ever 😭 please ma'am don't cry ever 😭 for us ! Please 😭 #katrinakaif on the sets of #dancechampions ! She cried after watching a performance ! 😭
After the shooting resumed, Salman performed on Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan). Salman and Katrina also tried the bunny hop dance as ‘Dil Deewana’ (Maine Pyar Kiya) played. “Remo joined them in the performance later on. The act concluded with Salman revealing that it took him 15-20 days to perfect the move for the original song,” the source further told the tabloid.
Salman and Katrina are currently promoting Tiger Zinda Hai that is slated to hit theatres on December 22. They also performed on Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat on the show.
“She (Katrina) knows her limitations and works hard to achieve what she can’t do. When she joined the industry, she couldn’t dance. Today she is one of the best dancers we have. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, girls who are considered dancers I think she beats them hollow,” Salman said in an interview to Vogue India’s December 2017 issue.
Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Salman said, “I don’t think we consider ourselves exceptionally beautiful or talented. I think we both just see ourselves as normal people who lucked out.” On the personal front with Katrina, Salman said, “I take advice from her but every time she has advised me on a movie or taken me to watch a movie, it has been a disaster.”
Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s second collaboration. They earlier worked in 2016’s Sultan and are slated to start shoot for another film, Bharat.
