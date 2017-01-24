Kavita Kaushik looks as fresh as a daisy in her haldi pics. See them here

Chandramukhi Chautala, we mean Kavita Kaushik is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Ronit Biswas and the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun.

Pictures from her haldi ceremony were shared by her friend and actor Aashka Goradia on Instagram and it is for anyone to see that Kavita looked stunning in a yellow-pink lehenga. She has her hair tied up in a perfect bun with a string of jasmine buds.

#kavitakaushik #ki #haldi💛 A photo posted by Melissa pais (@mellupais) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

#seasonoflove ❤ #shaadi @ikavitakaushik @ronnit0507 it's happening 😍 A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

Read more

Kavita also posted a cute video of herself with a Snapchat ‘lamb’ filter. “Aye Ronit Biswas, you know when you get married, you can be like me and say ‘I’m ma-a-a-a-a-ried’.”

Lamb chilly 😘 #shaadi #ka #laddoo A video posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

The haldi ceremony will be followed by a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and the wedding on Wednesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more