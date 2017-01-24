 Kavita Kaushik looks as fresh as a daisy in her haldi pics. See them here | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kavita Kaushik looks as fresh as a daisy in her haldi pics. See them here

tv Updated: Jan 24, 2017 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Pictures from Kavita Kaushik’s haldi ceremony were shared by her friend and actor Aashka Goradia on Instagram and it is for anyone to see that Kavita looked stunning in a yellow-pink lehenga.(Instagram)

Chandramukhi Chautala, we mean Kavita Kaushik is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Ronit Biswas and the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun.

Pictures from her haldi ceremony were shared by her friend and actor Aashka Goradia on Instagram and it is for anyone to see that Kavita looked stunning in a yellow-pink lehenga. She has her hair tied up in a perfect bun with a string of jasmine buds.

#kavitakaushik #ki #haldi💛

A photo posted by Melissa pais (@mellupais) on

#seasonoflove ❤ #shaadi @ikavitakaushik @ronnit0507 it's happening 😍

A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on

Read more

Kavita also posted a cute video of herself with a Snapchat ‘lamb’ filter. “Aye Ronit Biswas, you know when you get married, you can be like me and say ‘I’m ma-a-a-a-a-ried’.”

Lamb chilly 😘 #shaadi #ka #laddoo

A video posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on

The haldi ceremony will be followed by a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and the wedding on Wednesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you