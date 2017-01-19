Kavita Kaushik to marry Ronnit Biswas at Kedarnath, says she is not pregnant

TV actor Kavita Kaushik of FIR-fame has announced her decision to marry friend Ronnit Biswas on January 27 at Kedarnath. Media reports claimed Thursday morning that the actor, best known for essaying the role of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, will get married in a private ceremony by month end.

Shout out to ur best friend ! Tu hi toh mera dost hai #bestfriend #allinone #partnersincrime A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:14am PST

Kavita has sent a long message to close friends announcing her decision to get hitched, the reports said. They also claim that Kavita has added a disclaimer in the message - one that says she is not pregnant.

SpotboyE quoted Kavita’s SMS, “Hello , I have a news to share , I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs Biswas on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention, (no I’m not preggy ) now the main catch - we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding.”

Just as long as u stand by me ! Samjha thithur !! 😘 A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:42am PST

“There are no cards printed , no frenzy ,no dos n don’ts and no invites . I know it’s not possible to take all my family and friends up to the Himalayas in this weather where it’s snowing n freezing n most roads closed only hike able ,so just 15 of us are making this trip up hence I hope you understand this and extend your love and blessings our way . 23rd n 24th Jan we will put haldi n Mehndi at home only .pls walk in at your convenience there will be food , games , shaadi ka ghar type Raunak etc as I wanna see all those peeps that came during papa’s departure , So do come home n be part of this simple sweet union . No gifts required pls bring just love n more love. KkRon,” she signed off the message sent to few close friends.

This busy man isn't standing still for even a photograph, no fancy holiday for me this year but this is still the best new year in my entire life and I wouldn't trade this for the WORLD ! Thank you for loving me thank you for keeping me alive ❤️️ A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:33am PST

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Ronnit works as the Brand Director and Head of Events at Mangorange Productions.

No place like home😍 A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:54am PST

Kavita, who was rumoured to be dating actor Nawab Shah last year, announced her relationship with friend Ronnit in September last year. While dating Nawab, Kavita had told Hindustan Times, “The institution of marriage is not working today, so maybe we should not propagate it anymore. If there is something I want people to live by, it is balance. In today’s day and age, I think it is very important to have complete balance in life. My agenda is not marriage, it is balance. Right now, I am very happy with my professional and personal life.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more