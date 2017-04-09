Kendall Jenner hides face as she returns to LA after Pepsi ad fiasco

Supermodel Kendall Jenner covered her face from paparazzi as she returned home to LA following the controversial protest-themed Pepsi commercial she starred in.

The 21-year-old diva sported a leopard-print coat, a black shirt with leather pants and white sneakers as she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport after spending some time overseas for Paris Fashion Week, reported Us Weekly.

#kendalljenner #itgirl #itstyle A post shared by The It Style (@theitstyle101) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

She placed her left hand over her face as her bodyguard escorted her to a car outside the airport.

Jenner’s outing came just two days after the softdrink brand pulled its ad from the airwaves and issued an apology.

Read more

The commercial showed Jenner ending a riot by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer. Many viewers accused the company of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more