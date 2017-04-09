 Kendall Jenner hides face as she returns to LA after Pepsi ad fiasco | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kendall Jenner hides face as she returns to LA after Pepsi ad fiasco

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is back in LA after the Pepsi ad fiasco. She tried to avoid the paparazzi at the airport and hide her face from their lenses.

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2017 10:52 IST
PTI
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the Marc Jacobs collection during New York Fashion Week on February 16, 2017.(AFP)

Supermodel Kendall Jenner covered her face from paparazzi as she returned home to LA following the controversial protest-themed Pepsi commercial she starred in.

The 21-year-old diva sported a leopard-print coat, a black shirt with leather pants and white sneakers as she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport after spending some time overseas for Paris Fashion Week, reported Us Weekly.

#kendalljenner #itgirl #itstyle

A post shared by The It Style (@theitstyle101) on

She placed her left hand over her face as her bodyguard escorted her to a car outside the airport.

Jenner’s outing came just two days after the softdrink brand pulled its ad from the airwaves and issued an apology.

Read more

The commercial showed Jenner ending a riot by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer. Many viewers accused the company of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you