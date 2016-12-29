 Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton meet again in their simple lives | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton meet again in their simple lives

tv Updated: Dec 29, 2016 15:40 IST
IANS
IANS
Highlight Story

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and socialite Paris Hilton reunited after a long time at the formers mother Kris Jenner’s party. (Instagram/ParisHilton)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and socialite Paris Hilton reunited after a long time at the formers mother Kris Jenner’s party.

Kris threw a Christmas Eve party here on December 24.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Hilton, who earlier used to be friends with Kim, shared a photograph of herself with Kanye West’s wife from the star-studded party and it appears that the two are back on friendly terms, reports Aceshowbiz.com.

Holidays with the baes @KylieJenner & @NickyHilton. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻👸🏼✨✨

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

#GoodTimes celebrating Christmas with these beauties @KhloeKardashian & @NickyHilton. 🎄❤️🎄

A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Kendall where u at ?

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Young Jenners

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Hilton posted the image on her Instagram account on Tuesday night.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with Kim Kardashian,” she captioned the image.

In the photograph, Hilton can be seen wearing a black lace dress, while Kim glammed up in a gold dress.

Read more

It was the first time in years that the two reality stars posed together for a photograph, after they ran into each other at Riccardo Tisci’s star-studded birthday party in Ibiza in 2014.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian during their A Simple Life days. (Rueters)

Kim and Hilton were close friends before their relationship turned sour, following the former’s rise to fame.

Hilton also took images with other Kardashian-Jenner members at the Christmas Eve party, including Khloe Kardashian, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Her sister Nicky Hilton was spotted at the celebration as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<