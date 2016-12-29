Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton meet again in their simple lives

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and socialite Paris Hilton reunited after a long time at the formers mother Kris Jenner’s party.

Kris threw a Christmas Eve party here on December 24.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Hilton, who earlier used to be friends with Kim, shared a photograph of herself with Kanye West’s wife from the star-studded party and it appears that the two are back on friendly terms, reports Aceshowbiz.com.

Holidays with the baes @KylieJenner & @NickyHilton. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻👸🏼✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:19pm PST

#GoodTimes celebrating Christmas with these beauties @KhloeKardashian & @NickyHilton. 🎄❤️🎄 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Young Jenners A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

Hilton posted the image on her Instagram account on Tuesday night.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with Kim Kardashian,” she captioned the image.

In the photograph, Hilton can be seen wearing a black lace dress, while Kim glammed up in a gold dress.

It was the first time in years that the two reality stars posed together for a photograph, after they ran into each other at Riccardo Tisci’s star-studded birthday party in Ibiza in 2014.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian during their A Simple Life days. (Rueters)

Kim and Hilton were close friends before their relationship turned sour, following the former’s rise to fame.

Hilton also took images with other Kardashian-Jenner members at the Christmas Eve party, including Khloe Kardashian, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Her sister Nicky Hilton was spotted at the celebration as well.

