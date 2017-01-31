Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai vacation in La La Land. See honeymoon pics

Star TV couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are honeymooning in picturesque Los Angeles right now. They are sharing pictures of the trip on Instagram and in a way, letting their fans and followers taste a bit of the fun.
The ex-Bigg Boss contestants are seen shopping, posing and having a really great time in sunny LA. Here are a few of the pics:
Kishwer and Suyyash got married on December 16 at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. They were joined by their family, friends and other actors from the small screen for the celebrations.
