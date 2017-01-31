 Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai vacation in La La Land. See honeymoon pics | tv | Hindustan Times
Jan 31, 2017-Tuesday
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai vacation in La La Land. See honeymoon pics

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2017 16:22 IST
Kishwer Merchant

Bigg Boss contestants from the ninth season, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are seen shopping, posing and having a really great time in the pictures. (Instagram/Kishwer Merchant)

Star TV couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are honeymooning in picturesque Los Angeles right now. They are sharing pictures of the trip on Instagram and in a way, letting their fans and followers taste a bit of the fun.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestants are seen shopping, posing and having a really great time in sunny LA. Here are a few of the pics:

wanderlust ⭐️ #visitcalifornia #dreambig ❤

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

LA happiness .. off to the south coast plaza #visitcalifornia #dreambig #iloveMDR #discoverLA #marinadelrey ❤

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

shoppers paradise ❤🤘 #visitcalifornia #dreambig @southcoastplaza @orangecounty 👌

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

we love crazy 🤘😁 #visitcalifornia #dreambig @visitlaguna @montagelaguna #mylagunabeach ❤

A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on

Kishwer and Suyyash got married on December 16 at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. They were joined by their family, friends and other actors from the small screen for the celebrations.

