Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai vacation in La La Land. See honeymoon pics

Star TV couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are honeymooning in picturesque Los Angeles right now. They are sharing pictures of the trip on Instagram and in a way, letting their fans and followers taste a bit of the fun.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestants are seen shopping, posing and having a really great time in sunny LA. Here are a few of the pics:

wanderlust ⭐️ #visitcalifornia #dreambig ❤ A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:43am PST

thank u #marinadelrey #convention&visitorsbureau and @hornblowercruises for a beautiful sunday in #california 😁#visitcalifornia #dreambig ❤ A video posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

when u have a photographer pati.. he makes u pose anywhere and everywhere 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️😂 #visitcalifornia #dreambig #hotelmarinadelrey 😁 thank u once again @hornblowercruises 🤘❤ A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

LA happiness .. off to the south coast plaza #visitcalifornia #dreambig #iloveMDR #discoverLA #marinadelrey ❤ A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:52am PST

shoppers paradise ❤🤘 #visitcalifornia #dreambig @southcoastplaza @orangecounty 👌 A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

we love crazy 🤘😁 #visitcalifornia #dreambig @visitlaguna @montagelaguna #mylagunabeach ❤ A photo posted by Kishwer (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

It just cant get better ❤️ standing here n witnessing this beautiful sunset at#mylagunabeach @visitlaguna with this beautiful 5 star property @montagelaguna in #orangecounty ❤️ #IAmLovingCalifornia 😍 A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

Thanku #hotelmarinadelrey & #conventionandvisitorsbureau and #hornblowerscruise @hornblowercruises for such a beautiful Sunday ❤️@visitcalifornia @ilovemdr @marinadelreyhotel A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

When #iphone7plus makes biwi a photographer ❤ 😍 and shez slayinggggg 😍daymmmm gurl 🤘🏻#VisitCalifornia #DreamBig @hornblowercruises for such a beautiful Sunday ❤️@visitcalifornia @ilovemdr @marinadelreyhotel A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:45am PST

Nature at its best ❤ lets frame it 😍 #VisitCalifornia #DreamBig #MalibuSafaris @malibusafaris #HumTumAurCalifornia A photo posted by Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:52am PST

Kishwer and Suyyash got married on December 16 at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. They were joined by their family, friends and other actors from the small screen for the celebrations.

