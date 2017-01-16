Koffee With Karan: Priyanka Chopra believes ‘you are single until you are married’

Karan Johar seems very keen on knowing the relationship status of all stars invited on his chat show Koffee With Karan, and the director posed similar questions to Priyanka Chopra.

When KJo asked the Quantico star about her wedding plans on his show, she said, “When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married.”

PeeCee, who is known for her extremely busy schedule, will be the next guest to grace the couch of ace filmmaker’s chat show.

The 36-year-old, who will be the solo guest in the episode, when asked about the boys back home and abroad said, “The boys back here are cautious. Out there, is more straight up. ‘I am free tomorrow night, I am in New York, let’s go for dinner.’ Itni forward nahi hu mai.”

From talks of marriage to shots of Koffee, @priyankachopra will be on the couch getting 'personal' with @karanjohar! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/YBJVVtN7ks — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 15, 2017

The actor, who has been busy these days shooting for her ABC TV show Quantico, will soon be promoting her Hollywood debut Baywatch.

