Koffee With Karan’s gossip quotient sees a spike, thanks to Bebo, Sonam

A rather dull season of Koffee With Karan got its dose of gossip and spice, thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor who were the celebrity guests on the chat show in its latest episode aired on January 14.

From gossip to witty remarks, the ladies would stop at nothing. Usually, host Karan begins every episode by praising his guests, but this time it was different – he began with an unusual warning that both his guests were nothing but gossip makers!

The episode was hugely entertaining as the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took on his guests head on. At one instance, he accused Kareena of being a pregnant stalker since she is always in the know of things.

The 44-year-old director also went on to call her a ‘Jagga Jasoos’. He talked about how Kareena ridicules his fashion sense by sending him his airport looks with a question mark. It goes without saying that there are many others who come under fire for their fashion blunders.

The two ladies, Kareena and Sonam, ensured that Karan like his viewers, were in splits. (YouTube Grab)

The best thing about the episode was the fresh bits of gossip flying around.

The Ki and Ka star lauded Priyanka Chopra and said, “I feel what Priyanka has done, I don’t think everyone has the courage and passion. I do not have.

For Deepika, I have no idea, but I am sure she will do well. Priyanka does make India proud. She conducts herself really well in interviews.”

Meanwhile, Sonam was asked about her rumoured relationship with a certain businessman, to which she replied, “I am always dating a businessman from London. For me, personal life is sacred and I don’t like to talk about it.”

Bebo spoke about her relationship with Saif, saying, “There is no one like him. The mental and physically sexy is not possible. The combination is very rare now. He is last of such a generation.”

“Either a guy is really hot and then he opens his mouth, it’s like OMG,” Kareena said.

Between Kareena and Sonam, the duo ensured there was never a dull moment. (YouTube Grab)

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star immediately agreed with Kareena and said that Saif had successfully separated his personal life from the professional one.

Arjun Kapoor, who is the jury for the rapid-fire in this season of Koffee With Karan, picked Kareena as the winner of the round. And while Kareena took home the hamper for a third time in a row, it was also Sonam’s third loss on the trot.

The next episode of Koffee With Karan will see Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

