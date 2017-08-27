 Krystle D’souza: Supernatural fiction shows are gaining popularity and TRPs prove it | tv | Hindustan Times
Krystle D’souza: Supernatural fiction shows are gaining popularity and TRPs prove it

Actor Krystle D’souza says she enjoyed doing stunts and fight sequences for her supernatural show Brahmarakshas, as it gave her the scope to do more as an actor.

tv Updated: Aug 27, 2017 15:27 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Krystle D’souza feels actors get a lot of scope to perform in supernatural shows.

Unlike many, who feel that content on Indian television is becoming regressive, actor Krystle D’souza says that current shows are rather a welcome change from the boring saas-bahu dramas. The actor played the main character in the supernatural fiction show, Brahmarakshas that narrated the story of an evil spirit.

“If people are talking about not watching such shows, why are these shows still topping the TRP charts? The popularity of such fiction shows prove that many enjoy watching them but have issues admitting the same. They are just being hypocrites. At least such shows are like a breath of fresh air amidst an overdose of saas-bahu shows. A lot was said about [the content of] Brahmarakshas as well but it did really well,” says Krystle.

We clean up well ... don't we ?! Chillin' with my BrahmaRakshas offscreen !!! #brahmarakshas Tonight at 9pm on @ZeeTv !

A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on

She shares that even as an actor, she enjoyed doing the supernatural show, as she got a lot of scope to experiment. “It wasn’t a regular show where the story only revolves around kitchen and bedroom. There was more to it. For my character, I mostly shot in the jungles and also did stunts and fight sequences on the harness. At the end of the day, I used to be hurt and bruised, but I completely enjoyed doing all these,” says Krystle.

Asked about the controversy surrounding a new show, Pehredaar Piya Ki, showing a nine-year-old prince married to an 18-year-old woman, Krystle opines, “I haven’t watched the show and know nothing about the controversy so can’t comment.”

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with her web show Glam It Up, that sees her giving out style and make-up tips with her fans. There are also talks that she would be a part of an horror comedy that reportedly would replace the ongoing fiction starring actors Kratika Sengar and Ssharad Malhotra.

