Krystle D’souza: Supernatural fiction shows are gaining popularity and TRPs prove it

Unlike many, who feel that content on Indian television is becoming regressive, actor Krystle D’souza says that current shows are rather a welcome change from the boring saas-bahu dramas. The actor played the main character in the supernatural fiction show, Brahmarakshas that narrated the story of an evil spirit.

“If people are talking about not watching such shows, why are these shows still topping the TRP charts? The popularity of such fiction shows prove that many enjoy watching them but have issues admitting the same. They are just being hypocrites. At least such shows are like a breath of fresh air amidst an overdose of saas-bahu shows. A lot was said about [the content of] Brahmarakshas as well but it did really well,” says Krystle.

We clean up well ... don't we ?! Chillin' with my BrahmaRakshas offscreen !!! #brahmarakshas Tonight at 9pm on @ZeeTv ! A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:17am PST

She shares that even as an actor, she enjoyed doing the supernatural show, as she got a lot of scope to experiment. “It wasn’t a regular show where the story only revolves around kitchen and bedroom. There was more to it. For my character, I mostly shot in the jungles and also did stunts and fight sequences on the harness. At the end of the day, I used to be hurt and bruised, but I completely enjoyed doing all these,” says Krystle.

Asked about the controversy surrounding a new show, Pehredaar Piya Ki, showing a nine-year-old prince married to an 18-year-old woman, Krystle opines, “I haven’t watched the show and know nothing about the controversy so can’t comment.”

All set for my first episode of #GlamScamWithKrystleDsouza ! outfit @k.abykarishmaandashita Jewellery @shopviolla styled by @shreyajuneja 🖤 A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with her web show Glam It Up, that sees her giving out style and make-up tips with her fans. There are also talks that she would be a part of an horror comedy that reportedly would replace the ongoing fiction starring actors Kratika Sengar and Ssharad Malhotra.

