Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik are brutal to each other in this rap battle roast! Watch video

The Big Bang Theory stars Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik were the latest guests on Drop the Mic, arap battle show that features guests roast each other - and this one was brutal. Both Kunal and Mayim were pumped up and Kunal began by introducing Mayim as “the former child star, who never quite blossomed,” and continued, “she left TV for PhD I swear, but she came back to act and nobody cared”.

Mayim’s befitting reply went, “You made fun of Blossom, Kunal you are just bitter. These kids were raised on me, like I was their baby sitter.” She continued, “Your accent isn’t cute, you just mispronounce words.” Not just that, she also rapped about Kunal’s wife (who is a former Miss India). This was just the beginning of the battle, which continued to get savage. The co-stars went for each other’s throats and had the audience gasping in shock.

While Mayim called Kunal “the tiny star on the Big Bang Theory”, he responded with, “Mayim change you name, your name sounds awful. Mayim Bialik - is that a side dish for falafel?”

It was a no-holds barred battle and Kunal couldn’t' stop, “You’re a dork, you’re a dweeb, you’re a nerd, you’re a geek. You were famous in the eighties, but now you’re a broken antique.”

To which Mayim Bialik shot back, “You are making fun of my name on purpose because you got the kind of name that would make Donald Trump nervous.”

Kunal nodded his head and said, “That’s not funny. It’s true.” That was not the end. “You were Emmy nominated for four different years, lost four different times, to four different peers,” rapped Kunal in response and ended with, “What do I make fun of next. Who nose (knows)?” Nose happens to be a touchy subject for Mayim. She was not fazed, but went on to end the battle with the bang. She rapped, “It’s cool that you tried, but you get my middle finger. Cause you’ve got roasted. BAZINGA!”

The winner of this epic rap battle was chosen by audience and Mayim took the big mic home!

