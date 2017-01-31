 Kylie Jenner is making it very difficult for people to believe she didn’t get implants | tv | Hindustan Times
Kylie Jenner is making it very difficult for people to believe she didn’t get implants

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2017 18:38 IST
IANS
IANS
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is currently enjoying a holiday with her beau Tyga and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe in Costa Rica where she showed off a noticeably fuller bust.(Instagram/KylieJenner)

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation that she has had a secret breast surgery after she was spotted in a low-cut dress in Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a holiday with her beau Tyga and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe in Costa Rica where Kylie showed off a noticeably fuller bust, reports Mirror.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The white fringed dress had a low-cut neckline that showed off the curve of her breasts.

Fans soon discussed whether her chest has been surgically enhanced.

hola

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Feel Me?

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She added fuel to the fire last month by flaunting her ample assets in photographs on her Instagram account.

