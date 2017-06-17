Leaked Empire Magazine preview confirms Jon Snow’s Targaryen birth name

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, the wait for the seventh season of the hit American fantasy drama television series must be killing you(much like every other fan around the world). While we really can’t get our hands on the dope about the fate of the seven kingdoms for some time, a recent reveal about fan favourite, Jon Snow(played by Kit Harington), may make the wait worth all the pain.

Back in season six, we learned about Jon Snow’s true lineage. But, the sound track made sure we didn’t get to know his Targaryen birth name — Yes! the one Lynna whispered to young Ned Stark before he took him in as his own son, and named him Jon Snow.

Watch the scene below:

Well, you won’t need to wait for the coming season of the series to really find out what the name was. Thanks to eagle-eyed Reddit user, TheRealVanDamme, we might have finally learned the truth much in advance. TheRealVanDamme shared a photo of (what is reportedly is) a leaked page from an upcoming issue of the Empire Magazine where Jon Snow’s true name is revealed along with Isaac Hempstead Wright ‘s (Bran from the series) interview. While TheRealVanDamme’s original post was deleted, a twitter user soon uploaded the same picture.

See it below:

@yeahclarke Heres some Exclusive news 4 u!!! Isaac Hempstead interview in Upcoming Empire Magazine! Jon Snow Real Name! pic.twitter.com/vS1okKWEvB — Travis McIntyer (@TraviTravMc) June 16, 2017

As we saw in the last episode of Season 6, Bran’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) psychic time-traveling ‘greensight’ revealed the true nature of Jon’s birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen.

If this is indeed true, the excerpt confirms Redditor sparkledavisjr’s theory, something that came up about 11 months ago. Here is the link to the theory. The name Jaehaerys also makes sense, since both Jaehaerys I and Jaehaerys II were wise Targaryen kings who once upon a time sat on the Iron Throne.

