 Live With Kelly: Watch Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Ripa bond over same shoes | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live With Kelly: Watch Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Ripa bond over same shoes

tv Updated: Jan 24, 2017 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Priyanka Chopra and hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper talked about her recent win at the People’s Choice Awards, how she was recently hurt at the sets of her show and suffered a concussion and how she and Kelly were wearing the same shoes.(YouTube)

After having made several appearances at show like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Jimmy Kimmel and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra was back on Live With Kelly to promote Quantico.

@priyankachopra misses #Bollywood. #LiveKelly #priyankachopra @andersoncooper

A video posted by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on

Priyanka and hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper talked about her recent win at the People’s Choice Awards, how she was recently hurt at the sets of her show and suffered a concussion and how she and Kelly were wearing the same shoes. “We’re twinning!,” Priyanka said. “Girls with great taste in shoes have great taste in everything,” she added. They both wore red suede stilettoes.

Read more

Priyanka also talked about how shooting Quantico in New York City was better than in Montreal due to the excessively cold Canadian climate. Watch the full episode here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you