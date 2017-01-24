Live With Kelly: Watch Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Ripa bond over same shoes

After having made several appearances at show like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Jimmy Kimmel and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra was back on Live With Kelly to promote Quantico.

@priyankachopra misses #Bollywood. #LiveKelly #priyankachopra @andersoncooper A video posted by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Priyanka and hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper talked about her recent win at the People’s Choice Awards, how she was recently hurt at the sets of her show and suffered a concussion and how she and Kelly were wearing the same shoes. “We’re twinning!,” Priyanka said. “Girls with great taste in shoes have great taste in everything,” she added. They both wore red suede stilettoes.

@priyankachopra with Kelly and @AndersonCooper!! #LiveKelly #Quantico #OOTD #LIVEfashionfinder: #PryiankaChopra in #UlyanaSergeenko A photo posted by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Priyanka also talked about how shooting Quantico in New York City was better than in Montreal due to the excessively cold Canadian climate. Watch the full episode here:

