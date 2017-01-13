Lohri wishes: India’s TV stars share their childhood memories of the festival

Happy Lohri. Popular TV celebrities like Priyal Gor and Aishwarya Sakhuja extended their best wishes on the festival by recalling their childhood memories of the festival.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Priyal Gor: I fondly remember my childhood memory where we used to go to my nani’s place to fly kites. Now after growing up, I obviously enjoy gorging on sweets. I do not have any plans for Makar Sankranti as such, because we would be working, but I really wish that there should have been a track of Sankranti in my show Ichhapyaari Naagin.

Aishwarya Sakhuja: I used to spend my Lohri at my grandmother’s house. Since we are Punjabi, the entire community used to get together and there used to be a huge celebration in front of my home. I personally don’t like flying a kite because the string of the kites damages birds. it’s a beautiful festival of colour and spirit. This year again I will be celebrating Lohri with my family.

Aditi Sajwan: In Bhatinda, Lohri is celebrated in a huge way every year. My family stayed in Bhatinda for three years. We had live DJs throughout the night in our locality, there were typical dance performances organised on Lohri songs. I remember in the night, we would usually gather around a bonfire and would eat all festive delicacies which consisted of ‘Tilgul laddoos’, ‘Gajjak’ and peanuts.

Mishkat Verma: Kite flying is one of my favourite activity during Sankranti. I still love to gorge on the sweets prepared specially for Sankranti. But this year since I am working on the same day, we would just be celebrating it by distributing sweets on the sets.