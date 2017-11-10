Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner accused of harassment

A former writer on Mad Men tells the website The Information that series creator Matthew Weiner harassed her at work.

The allegation by Kater Gordon was reported Thursday, and denied in a statement released by Weiner’s publicist.

The statement says Weiner does not remember making the comment to Gordon and it does not reflect a comment he would say to a colleague.

Gordon couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

She told The Information that the alleged incident occurred when she and Weiner were working late one night at the office. She claimed that he told her she “owed it to him to let him see me naked,” the website reported.

Gordon said she “froze,” tried to brush it off and continued working.

She started as a staff writer on the AMC drama before becoming a writers’ assistant, and then shared a writing Emmy in 2009 with Weiner for an episode of the show.

Gordon said she was let go from the series a year after the alleged incident and lost her passion for writing.

