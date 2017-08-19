Mahakali actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania killed in car crash, Twitter reacts

Two television actors - Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania - along with a spotboy, were killed in a road accident on Saturday.

Kang, who plays Lord Indra in the mythological serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, and his co-star, who plays Nandi, were in Fiat Linea when the accident took place, a Times of India report says. The spotboy was seated in the rear. They were returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat, the report continues.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer.

Eye-witnesses said that the impact of the crash crushed the car’s roof. The police detained the driver of the trailer, but found him to be innocent. His vehicle had been correctly parked on the side of the road.

Maharashtra: 3 people dead after a container hit a car on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway near Palghar's Manor town. pic.twitter.com/JkXuNMzQCw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

The police said that Kang was found dead in the driver’s seat, and that beer cans and snacks were scattered about in the car. It is being speculated that he was speeding.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the police are waiting for the autopsy to learn if the driver was drunk.

Our friends and MahaKaali actors Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania (Indra and Nandi) met with a horrible car accident. They're no more... — Utkarsh Naithani (@utkarshnaithani) August 19, 2017

Really sad and disturbed to hear about our tv actors of Mahakali Gagan kang and arjit Lawania RIP. may god give strength to their families — Nitin Dhall (@directornitin) August 19, 2017

Shocking indeed! May the soul of Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania rest in peace. — 💕Payel💕 (@payeldey12) August 19, 2017

