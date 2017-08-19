 Mahakali actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania killed in car crash, Twitter reacts | tv | Hindustan Times
Mahakali actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania killed in car crash, Twitter reacts

Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania were killed in a car crash on Saturday.

tv Updated: Aug 19, 2017 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania both starred in the Colors show, Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai.
Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania both starred in the Colors show, Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai.

Two television actors - Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania - along with a spotboy, were killed in a road accident on Saturday.

Kang, who plays Lord Indra in the mythological serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors, and his co-star, who plays Nandi, were in Fiat Linea when the accident took place, a Times of India report says. The spotboy was seated in the rear. They were returning to their Goregaon home from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat, the report continues.

Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer.

Eye-witnesses said that the impact of the crash crushed the car’s roof. The police detained the driver of the trailer, but found him to be innocent. His vehicle had been correctly parked on the side of the road.

The police said that Kang was found dead in the driver’s seat, and that beer cans and snacks were scattered about in the car. It is being speculated that he was speeding.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the police are waiting for the autopsy to learn if the driver was drunk.

