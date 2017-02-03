 Mallika Sherawat is this week’s biggest surprise, to appear on Netflix show Chelsea | tv | Hindustan Times
Mallika Sherawat is this week’s biggest surprise, to appear on Netflix show Chelsea

tv Updated: Feb 03, 2017 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mallika Sherawat

Chelsea Joy Handler tweeted that she was inspired to meet Mallika Sherawat.

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who was last seen in Dirty Politics (2015) with Paresh Rawal and Om Puri, will soon be seen on American comedian, actor, writer, television host and producer Chelsea Joy Handler’s new talk show, Chelsea.

Mallika took to Twitter and announced the news on Friday. She tweeted, “In conversation with @chelseahandler for @Chelseashow on @netflix #feminism. ....Dinner with @chelseahandler & team was great fun,so many interesting stories #friends#funtimes.”

Soon, Chelsea too tweeted that she was inspired to meet Mallika. She tweeted, “Was inspired to sit with @mallikasherawat today and talk about her fight for gender equality. She’s brace and bold.”

Mallika last appeared in Chinese film Time Raiders (2016) that also starred Jing Boran, Ma Sichun, Wang Jingchun, Zhang Boyu and Lu Han.

