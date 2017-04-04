Manasi Joshi Roy returns to TV after 12 years; compares notes with her Kkusum days

Manasi Joshi Roy was a little nervous when she recently faced the camera after a long gap. The actor, who is back with a fiction show on the tube after 12 years, says that she felt somewhat anxious on the first day of the shoot. However, soon she started enjoying the process all over again.

Explaining why she was away from shows for such a long time, she says, “I was waiting for something good to fall in place, but nothing concrete was happening till my current show came my way. I was a little anxious and nervous on the first day of shooting, but I guess that helps, because such things push you to perform better. Now that I am back, honestly I feel that certain things on TV are still the same in terms of the daily dynamics and content. It reminded me of my Kkusum days. But, of course, there is a change in efficiency and dedication. And there is some experimentation, too,” she says, smiling.

As for what kept her busy during her break after Nach Baliye (2005), Manasi, who is married to actor Rohit Roy, says, “I was taking care of my daughter. Kiara is 15 now. She is very supportive of my career and wants me to go to work. She had seen my earlier shows and loved them. I also got busy starting my production house — that’s something I always wanted to do.”

Manasi earned accolades for her portrayal of Sudha in Saaya (1999). The actor says the show is one of her favourites, both for the storyline and the way it was made. She adds, “Working on the show was a memorable experience. People still remember me as Sudha... it feels amazing, the kind of effect the character had on the audience. I am still in touch with all my co-stars — Achint Kaur, R Madhavan, Anup Soni — and my director Sanjay Upadhyaya and would love to collaborate with them again.”

