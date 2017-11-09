Mariah Carey’s ex-bodyguard alleges sexual harassment, says she flounced around in lingerie

Mariah Carey’s former bodyguard Michael Anello says the pop diva sexually harassed him by flouncing around in sheer lingerie while he was on the job. He has now threatened to sue her.

Carey also called Anello a “Nazi”, according to a draft of the complaint obtained by tmz.com. She labelled Anello and his colleagues skinheads, Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members and white supremacists.

She “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people,” Anello has claimed.

Singer Mariah Carey shows her hands after placing them in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Carey, a New York native, is of mixed race -- her father was black and Venezuelan and her mother is Irish.

In 1990, she lashed out at a Playboy reviewer who wrote that she was a “white girl who can sing”.

Anello plans to sue over a $220,000 unpaid invoice for security his company provided to Carey from June 2015 through May 2017.

According to tmz.com, he is after another $511,000 for two remaining years on a security contract.

