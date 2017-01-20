Mark Gatiss promises Benedict Cumberbatch will never be replaced on Sherlock

Writer of popular TV series Sherlock, Mark Gatiss, says they will never replace Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead.

Gatiss said the show is special and they cannot think of anybody other than the British actor, who can do justice to the character, reported Digital Spy.

“We couldn’t do it without him, of course not. We couldn’t recast Sherlock. It’s not a show we’re just churning out. It’s a special thing and we couldn’t do it without Benedict,” the writer said.

Gatiss, who also plays Sherlock’s brother Mycroft on the BBC series, went on to describe Cumberbatch, 40 and co-star Martin Freeman as “the definitive Holmes and Watson of our age”.

“I don’t think you need to argue that,” he said.

