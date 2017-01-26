Mary Tyler Moore: Oprah, Ellen and more remember the TV icon, who died aged 80

Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Keaton, Ellen DeGeneres and Viola Davis paid tribute to actor and television icon Mary Tyler Moore, who died aged 80.

Moore, famous for her roles in shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, passed away on Wednesday, her publicist and long-time representative said.

“Mary Tyler Moore passed away ... in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, S Robert Levine,” her spokesperson Mara Buxbaum said.

Ed Asner, who played Moore’s boss in the Mary Tyler Moore Show, wrote on Twitter: “My heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

This May 25, 1964 file photo shows Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore, co-stars of The Dick Van Dyke Show backstage at the Palladium with their Emmys for best actor and actress in a series at the Television Academy's 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Robert Redford, who worked with Moore in 1980 film Ordinary People, said: “Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role, (Ordinary People), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”

Georgia Engel, who played Georgette on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, said: “She was my beloved friend, I loved her very much. She helped launch my career. She will be missed greatly.”

Oprah Winfrey, who was brought to tears after Moore surprised her on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1997, tweeted a photograph from the episode, along with the caption: “Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her forever.”

Michael Keaton tweeted: “Mary was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her.”

Ellen DeGeneres wrote: “Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.”

Viola Davis said: “Thanks for the first real image of a woman being independent, funny and vulnerable. Thank you for changing the face of TV.”

Josh Gad posted: “That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable Mary Tyler Moore. RIP to an icon.”

