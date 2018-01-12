McMafia first look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes his gritty, raw self to James Watkins’ web series

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently seen and appreciated in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, is all set for his first international web series and he has shared the first look from the Amazon series. Titled McMafia, the series is being directed by James Watkins.

Sharing his first look, Nawazuddin wrote on Twitter, “#McMafia being my first International Web Series has come out really amazing. All Thanx to Director #JamesWatkins @JgiNorton @AmazonVideoIN.”

Nawaz will be seen along with Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, Juliet Rylance and British actor James Norton in the series that is likely to release soon.

McMafia is inspired by Misha Glenny’s book by the same name and traces the story of the England-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history - Alex Godman (Norton). Marsay, of Game of Thrones fame, plays Alex’s sister in the series.

McMafia is co-produced by BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

