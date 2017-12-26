Meghan Markle debuts at Royal Family’s Christmas service, becomes first non-family member to be included

Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family for traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

The 36-year-old walked arm-in-arm with Prince Harry as they arrived for carol service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It marked the first time the Royals included someone who was not yet a part of the family in the service.

Actor and finacee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive to attend the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England. (AFP)

Meghan Markle arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate. (REUTERS)

The actor smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen and was also joined by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C) gestures as he is followed by (L-R) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actor and finacee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arriving to attend the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service. (AFP)

Markle was sported in a tan wrap coat with a pair of brown boots and a matching Chloe handbag.

Hundreds of people could be seen to catch a glimpse of the royal family and calling out loud ‘Merry Christmas’ as they walked past.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service. (REUTERS)

The couple is all set to tie the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England.

Front from left: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Price William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, as they wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service. (AP)

