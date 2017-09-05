Meghan Markle opens up on being ‘really happy and in love’ with Prince Harry
Suits actor Meghan Markle said she met Prince Harry in London and have been dating for about a year. She added that they were together about six months before the relationship became news.tv Updated: Sep 05, 2017 22:29 IST
Meghan Markle has said she is really happy with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old American actor opened up on her relationship with the 33-year-old prince in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Markle said they met in London through friends in July 2016 and have been dating for about a year. She added that they were together about six months before the relationship became news.
Markle plays ambitious paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane in the popular TV series Suits.
Suits actress #meghanmarkle is currently in Mumbai. She was clicked yesterday by someone inside the Mumbai airport. Linked to.prince Harry, Meghan was in Delhi earlier for promoting young women's health and hygiene for the charity world vision Canada. Meghan is in India for five days. I loved to shoot her before she heads back to Toronto. Meghan is also good friends with #priyankachopra and film director Mubina Arratonsey from Mumbai.#suits
While she expects that she and Harry will have to “come forward” as a couple at some point, Markle refers to the quiet start to their romance as “our time.”
Talking about handling fame, Markle told the magazine, “It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”
The interview has prompted British bet-maker Betfair to offer 6-to-4 odds that the couple is engaged by the end of 2017 and 3-to-1 odds that they marry in 2018.
