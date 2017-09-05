Meghan Markle opens up on being ‘really happy and in love’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has said she is really happy with Prince Harry. The 36-year-old American actor opened up on her relationship with the 33-year-old prince in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Markle said they met in London through friends in July 2016 and have been dating for about a year. She added that they were together about six months before the relationship became news.

Markle plays ambitious paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane in the popular TV series Suits.

While she expects that she and Harry will have to “come forward” as a couple at some point, Markle refers to the quiet start to their romance as “our time.”

Talking about handling fame, Markle told the magazine, “It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

The interview has prompted British bet-maker Betfair to offer 6-to-4 odds that the couple is engaged by the end of 2017 and 3-to-1 odds that they marry in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more