Meghan Markle quits Suits to start a new life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, who has got engaged to British royal Prince Harry, has wrapped up her role in the legal drama Suits, production companies behind the show have announced.

A day after she said she was leaving her acting career behind to start a new life with Prince Harry following their engagement news, USA Network and Universal Cable Productions put out a statement confirming her departure, reports mirror.co.uk.

People walk past a piece of street art by Pegasus depicting Meghan Markle in London. (REUTERS)

Markle, 36, played Rachel Zane in the series, rising up the ranks from paralegal to lawyer. The character is engaged to be married to Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle in a still from Suits.

The star has completed all her filming for the seventh season, which will return in early 2018, the network said.

“We want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, both units of Comcast Corp, said in a joint statement.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best,” the statement added.

