More days in the friendzone: Iain Glen hints at surviving Game of Thrones season 7

Iain Glen says although his character in Game of Thrones is appearing near its death due to the deadly greyscale disease, the actor hints that he will get through the season seven.

The 55-year-old actor, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO fantasy series, says he hopes to survive the upcoming instalment, reported The Independent.

Iain Glen and Emilia Clarke in a still from the show.

“There’s quite a high death count in Game of Thrones and they don’t blanch at removing favourite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I’m doing OK,” told Glen in an interview with Stuff magazine.

The actor says he has always enjoyed playing his character and “it has been a role that’s been good to me so far.”

GOT season seven premiers July 16.

