Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan spice up Aashka Goradia’s bachelorette party. See pics

TV actor Aashka Goradia, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Brent Goble, recently threw a bachelorette party for her friends. The bash was held on Thursday night and saw TV stars Mouni Roy, Mahi Vij, Juhi Parmar and Adaa Khan joined Aashka for a fun-filled night in Mumbai.

Sharing pictures from her party, Aashka wrote on Instagram, “One unforgettable night! Love Smiles Blessings. Thanking you thousands @abigail_pande and @dollybnb for creating such beautiful memories for me, I now feel it has all begun #bridetobe A big thank you @imouniroy for adding more smiles to my journey. A huge thank you to all my women who shaped into the person I am.”

Aashka wore a blue dress for the occasion and tied her hair in a ponytail.

After announcing their engagement in Christmas last year, the couple confirmed that they plan a December wedding. The wedding is slated for December 3.

Earlier, talking about Brent, Aashka had told HT, “Why do you think I have fallen in love with him. Brent is a giver and is someone, who makes you feel safe and also gives you space. I believe one needs to have daily conversation with his or her partner for better understanding. That is something I have with Brent.”

The duo also participated in the latest season of couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Aashka was earlier in a decade long relationship with actor Rohit Bakshi. They parted ways last year.

