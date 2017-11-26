Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan spice up Aashka Goradia’s bachelorette party. See pics
TV actor Aashka Goradia, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Brent Goble, threw a bachelorette party which was attended by TV stars Mouni Roy, Mahi Vij, Juhi Parmar and Adaa Khan. Updated: Nov 26, 2017 17:15 IST
TV actor Aashka Goradia, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Brent Goble, recently threw a bachelorette party for her friends. The bash was held on Thursday night and saw TV stars Mouni Roy, Mahi Vij, Juhi Parmar and Adaa Khan joined Aashka for a fun-filled night in Mumbai.
Sharing pictures from her party, Aashka wrote on Instagram, “One unforgettable night! Love Smiles Blessings. Thanking you thousands @abigail_pande and @dollybnb for creating such beautiful memories for me, I now feel it has all begun #bridetobe A big thank you @imouniroy for adding more smiles to my journey. A huge thank you to all my women who shaped into the person I am.”
One unforgettable night! Love Smiles Blessings ❤️❤️❤️ Thanking you thousands @abigail_pande and @dollybnb for creating such beautiful memories for me, I now feel it has all begun #bridetobe A big thank you @imouniroy for adding more smiles to my journey 💕 A huge thank you to all my women who shaped into the person I am @juhiparmar14 @nida248 @nidasshah @megtwinkle @kanicamaheshwari @manisha_thakkar1 @minalmogam #varsha @adaakhann @salsasneha @nailsandmorethesalon @mahhivij ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @hiral.ravatia #maidofhonor you were truly missed 💝
Aashka wore a blue dress for the occasion and tied her hair in a ponytail.
After announcing their engagement in Christmas last year, the couple confirmed that they plan a December wedding. The wedding is slated for December 3.
Earlier, talking about Brent, Aashka had told HT, “Why do you think I have fallen in love with him. Brent is a giver and is someone, who makes you feel safe and also gives you space. I believe one needs to have daily conversation with his or her partner for better understanding. That is something I have with Brent.”
The duo also participated in the latest season of couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye.
Aashka was earlier in a decade long relationship with actor Rohit Bakshi. They parted ways last year.
