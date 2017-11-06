Mouni Roy to Jennifer Winget: All the best dressed television stars at the ITA Awards
Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Kishwer Merchant and more stars descended on the ITA Awards red carpet on Sunday, Check out their pictures:tv Updated: Nov 06, 2017 11:04 IST
The biggest television stars descended on the Indian Television Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday in Mumbai. From Naagin’s Mouni Roy to Beyhadh’s Jennifer Winget, everyone brought their A-game to the 17th edition of the awards in flowing gowns and sleek tuxedos.
Jennifer, who won the Best Actress Drama award for her role as Maya in Beyhadh, turned up in a printed midnight blue gown with a thigh-high slit. She went for dark eyes and plum lips and tan high heels.
Mouni wore a flowing flesh-coloured gown with red leaves embroidered at the skirt. Her hair was slick and swept back and her eyes dark were complimented by nude lips.
Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhramrakshas actor Kishwer Merchant turned up in a red gown and a big smile. Other ex-inmates and real-life couple, Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao also arrived together in a dapper suit and a white hi-lo gown, respectively.
Also in attendance were actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka Alva, television actors Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, choreographer Farah Khan, information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, director-producer Ekta Kapoor and several others. Check out photos:
Helly Shah (Devanshi) won the award for Best Actress Popular while Nakuul Mehta (Ishqbaaz) and Vivian Dsena (Shakti) won Best Actor Popular award and Purab Kohli (POW) won for Best Actor Drama.
