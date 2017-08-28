Move over Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington: Dwayne Johnson makes more per episode than GoT stars

Remember when it was reported that the five main actors in HBO’s Game of Thrones would earn $2.6 million per episode for season 7? Well, a new list, published by Variety, not only refutes that figure, but suggests that Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey aren’t the highest-paid actors on TV after all. A certain Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes more than any of them.

According to the report, Johnson, who was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor of 2016 (he slipped to number 2 in 2017), makes $650,000 per episode of his HBO comedy, Ballers. That’s roughly Rs 4 crore.

The top five GoT stars, meanwhile, make $500,000 each (Rs 3.19 crore). That’s a far cry from the Rs 16 crore per episode payday as was previously reported.

But none of them, despite the huge prices, are number 1. That honour goes to Robert De Niro, who will earn $750,000 (Rs 4.80 crore) per episode for director David O Russell’s upcoming Amazon show.

Salaries for comedy actors - specifically the main Big Bang Theory stars - eclipse everyone elses. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg make $900,000 per episode (Rs 5.75 crore).

