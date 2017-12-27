MTV VJ Gaelyn Mendonca is getting married! See pics with Rannvijay, Ayushmann Khurrana and more

Gaelyn Mendonca has decided to tie the knot. The MTV VJ and actor will soon be getting married to Sheehan Furtado and the wedding celebrations have already begun.

VJ Rannvijay, actors Neha Dhupia and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted at the festivities and also shared several pictures with Gaelyn and her to-be husband on social media for their fans. Gaelyn also posted pictures from the sangeet function on Instagram. “Let the madness begin! #MarryThatGael #SangeetScenes,” she wrote with photos of the two in a sweet embrace, of her gorgeous outfit and one of her wind-swept hair.

“So happy for our @vjgaelyn ,you are the best and you deserve the best and @shuhboy is the best!,” Rannvijay captioned a picture of himself with Gaelyn and Neha. He also posted a picture of the ‘MTV family’ with Ayushmann, Neha and more.

“Dear @vjgaelyn and @shuhboy , congratulations on getting hitched my people. Wishing you all the happiness and love. I hope you guys had a blast. A new journey awaits you.Blessing on Blessings on Blessings,” rapper Raftaar posted on Instagram for the couple.

“Could nt be happier for you , our gorgeous bride @vjgaelyn ... love u Gae-bae... @shuhboy u are one lucky man! #marrythatgael,” Neha captioned a photo from the sangeet in which she can be seen giving Gaelyn a peck on her cheek. Check out pictures from the ceremonies:

Gaelyn won the MTV VJ hunt in 2010 and made her Bollywood debut in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Nautanki Saala.

