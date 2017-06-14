My wife loves it: Barun Sobti on his new look for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Barun Sobti will be seen in a more rugged avatar than before in the new season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.tv Updated: Jun 15, 2017 07:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Barun Sobti, who has a chocolate boy image, will be seen sporting a rugged and messy look in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. His wife Pashmeen loves the avatar.
“Pashmeen loves the unshaved appearance. My previous roles always required a simple look and I couldn’t experiment much. With this show, I’ve finally been able to get this look, and it’s interesting. The response from the audience too has been fabulous,” Barun, who will play Advay Singh Raizada - an ambitious anti-hero, said in a statement.
The Star Plus show will see him romancing actress Shivani Tomar, who will be seen as Chandni.
