 My wife loves it: Barun Sobti on his new look for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon | tv | Hindustan Times
My wife loves it: Barun Sobti on his new look for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Barun Sobti will be seen in a more rugged avatar than before in the new season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

tv Updated: Jun 15, 2017 07:44 IST
Barun Sobti
Barun’s wife Pashmeen digs his new beard.

Actor Barun Sobti, who has a chocolate boy image, will be seen sporting a rugged and messy look in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. His wife Pashmeen loves the avatar.

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on

“Pashmeen loves the unshaved appearance. My previous roles always required a simple look and I couldn’t experiment much. With this show, I’ve finally been able to get this look, and it’s interesting. The response from the audience too has been fabulous,” Barun, who will play Advay Singh Raizada - an ambitious anti-hero, said in a statement.

New poster #IPKKND3 #IPKKND

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on

The Star Plus show will see him romancing actress Shivani Tomar, who will be seen as Chandni.

