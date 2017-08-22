Naagin star Karanvir Bohra doesn’t want people to keep calling shows regressive

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who has been a part of several television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Just Mohabbat, says a hit show leads to many backward content, but we cannot keep harping about regressive shows on the Indian small screen.

“A lot of people believe that TV has become regressive. Each to their own. As far as the work I have been doing, I like it,” Karanvir told IANS on phone from Mumbai.

The actor says his body of work is not regressive.

“Whether it’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Qubool Hai, Naagin 2 or for that matter hosting India’s Best Judwaah right now, none of them were regressive in any which way,” he added.

But he believes that a hit show leads to a lot of regressive content.

“But yes, what happens is a hit show leads to a lot of regressive kind of shows also but we cannot keep harping about regressive shows, we do have a lot of path breaking shows as well and it’s a matter of time when the break through happens when (Indian) TV touches Hollywood level kind of television (shows). It’s only a matter of time,” Karanvir said.

