Nach Baliye 8: The best moments from each of the 10 performances

The hottest celebrity dance show on Indian television is back! Nach Baliye, which kicked of its eighth season on Sunday, has brought with it 10 sweetest celeb couples who will fight each other with their dance moves to win the coveted trophy.

The first episode was explosive as ever and saw performances that were all about the mushy love between the adorable couples.

A new trio of celebs, actor Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis, will be judging the show this time round.

If you missed the season premiere last night, here are the best moments from each of the 10 performances to give you an idea of what to expect from the brand new season.

1. Divyanka and Vivek

Undoubtedly the internet’s favourite TV actor couple, Divyanka and Vivek gave the sweetest performance on Dilwale track, Gerua. Their dance was gentle and graceful and full of cute moments like this one where their hands came together to form a heart (helped by a fake, CGI heart).

2. Bharti and Haarsh

Comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Haarsh, who are rumoured to be the highest paid celebs on the show, performed to hit number Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While their act was hilarious throughout, their entry took the cake.

3. Sanam and Abigail

The show’s cutest couple is also the best when it comes to dancing. Both Sanam and Abigail pulled some stunning, daring moves in what was easily the episode’s best performance to the new Hamma Hamma track of OK Jaanu. They did a 360 degree stunt together which was loved so much by Terence Lewis, he asked for an encore when the performance was done.

4. Aashka and Brent

Actor Aashka Goradia got engaged to her American beau, Brent Goble last year and are planning a winter wedding this year. But first, they have Nach Baliye to win. The two performed to Bloody Hell from Rangoon.

Brent flipped Aashka vertically and with so much ease, it is definitely our favourite moment from the performance.

5. Dipika and Shoaib

While their act was off to a cringeworthy start with all the smartphones, tablets and what not, they soon made up for it with their real-life performance. The one bit where Dipika supports Shoaib through her legs deserves polite applause.

6. Monalisa and Vikrant

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who is now a household name after her appearance on the recent, tenth season of Bigg Boss, performed with her husband Vikrant. The two set fire to the rain with their sizzling dance moves to Raees’ Laila Main Laila.

7. Trupti and Siddharth

Trupti and Siddharth performed on a high energy, Marathi number. While their act was not one of the better ones, Siddhart did manage to impress the judges with a few moves.

8. Utkarsha and Manoj

Utkarsha and Manoj performed to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s track Cutie Pie and their energetic performance was loved by the judges. The best part was when they pulled the classic Govinda move.

9. Sanaya and Mohit

One of TV’s most loved actors, Sanaya Irani performed to Befikre’s Nash Si Chad Gayi with Mohit Sehgal. They relied on classic shaadi style of dancing for their performance. The best part of it was when Sanaya’s pretty dress added to the effect of her being pulled in the air by Mohit.

10. Pritam and Amanjot

Pritam and Amanjot’s performance was probably the sweetest of the lot but not necessarily the safest. They pulled a few daring stunts that worked just fine for them.

