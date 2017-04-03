Nach Baliye couple Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim happy to catch up over rehearsals

Actor Dipika Kakar, who will be seen on the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her fiance Shoaib Ibrahim, says the show is keeping them extremely busy. Besides Nach Baliye, Shoaib is also occupied with his show, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

“It’s been really hectic for Shoaib. He is barely getting any sleep or rest. But, I feel, that this is the best part about being actors. I’m sure all this will definitely get us good results on Nach Baliye,” says Dipika.

What’s the silver lining in long shoot hours for the show? The fact that the real-life couple gets to spend time together. “Earlier with his show shoots, we barely got enough time to spend with each other. Whatever time we’re getting together on the show may not be enough to discuss a lot of things, but at least we get to catch up on each other’s day... It’s fun to be in this together,” says Dipika.

