Namik Paul: I was told that I am too tall for the girl paired opposite me

Actor Namik Paul got noticed as the suave Shravan Malhotra in the TV show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. He was paired opposite beauty queen-turned actor Nikita Dutta in it. Here’s something that many fans of the show also might not know. To shoot most of her scenes alongside Namik, Nikita had to stand on a stool. This, when Nikita herself is quite tall; her height is five feet eight inches. But Namik is way taller: six feet and four inches.

His co-star Donal Bisht in their ongoing show Ek Deewaana Tha, is also much shorter than Namik. Donal’s height is five feet and five inches. By now, Namik is used to comments and sighs! He, however, admits that remarks on his height did affect him initially. “When I started off it did bother me. On the set of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, I was also told that I was too tall for the girl and of course the rest of the cast... But now, I’ve realised that my height can also be the selling point. In my current show, I play a supernatural character, so having a good height is like a blessing for the show,” says the actor.

Meanwhile, along with television, Namik also harbours big screen dreams. He is also keen on exploring the web medium. “Being an actor, confining myself to one medium is not the right thing to do. Yes, I am totally interested in doing web series and films. But then I think there’s still time for me to make the move. I am grateful to what TV has given me. As a person I take time to do something, and believe in waiting for the right kind of offers to come my way. I don’t want to rush into things and spoil it,” he adds.

